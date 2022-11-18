Map of the last places the 4University of Idaho students visited prior to their murders

The timeline shows the last places the four students visited before their deaths.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department released a map outlining the timeline of events leading up to the death of four University of Idaho students killed in a home near campus.

The four students were found dead in a home on King Road. The students have been identified as 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves.

These are the locations the four students visited before they were killed:

Ethan & Xana

Ethan and Xana attend a party at Sigma Chi, located at 735 Nez Perce Drive on Nov. 12 between 8 and 9 p.m.

Ethan and Xana had returned to Xana's residence on King Road by 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Kaylee & Maddie

Kaylee and Maddie went to the Corner Club, a bar in downtown Moscow, at Main Street from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. between Saturday night on Nov. 12, and early Sunday, Nov. 13.

Kaylee and Maddie then went to a food truck near the bars on Main Street at around 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Kaylee and Maddie had returned to their home on King Road by 1:45 a.m.

PUBLIC HELP SOUGHT Detectives working on the University of Idaho homicides are seeking additional tips and leads to... Posted by City of Moscow Police Department on Friday, November 18, 2022

Police are asking anyone with any information based on this timeline that can help the investigation to email TIPLINE@CI.MOSCOW.ID.US or call 208-883-7180.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.