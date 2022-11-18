Map of the last places the 4University of Idaho students visited prior to their murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department released a map outlining the timeline of events leading up to the death of four University of Idaho students killed in a home near campus.
The four students were found dead in a home on King Road. The students have been identified as 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves.
These are the locations the four students visited before they were killed:
Ethan & Xana
- Ethan and Xana attend a party at Sigma Chi, located at 735 Nez Perce Drive on Nov. 12 between 8 and 9 p.m.
- Ethan and Xana had returned to Xana's residence on King Road by 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Kaylee & Maddie
- Kaylee and Maddie went to the Corner Club, a bar in downtown Moscow, at Main Street from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. between Saturday night on Nov. 12, and early Sunday, Nov. 13.
- Kaylee and Maddie then went to a food truck near the bars on Main Street at around 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 13.
- Kaylee and Maddie had returned to their home on King Road by 1:45 a.m.
Police are asking anyone with any information based on this timeline that can help the investigation to email TIPLINE@CI.MOSCOW.ID.US or call 208-883-7180.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
