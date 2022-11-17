Moscow community reacts to quadruple murder near University of Idaho

Days since the stabbing and no one in custody, Moscow Police have called on over 25 investigators, the Idaho State Police and FBI to assist its murder investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Latah County Coroner released her autopsy report to Moscow Police, determining the cause of death for the four University of Idaho students found dead Sunday was murder.

Days since the incident and no one yet in custody, Moscow Police have called on over 25 investigators, the Idaho State Police and FBI to assist in the confirmed murder investigation.

Thursday, Moscow School District shared on Facebook that Idaho State Patrol vehicles would be monitoring the areas around its seven schools through the end of the week.

Nikki Stypa has two kids who go to Moscow Middle School. She said she didn't see the note from the district, but has noticed an increase in Moscow police presence around town.

"This morning, I noticed quite a few more law enforcement just out and about," Stypa said. "I'm really grateful for them."

In the midst of adding more officers to the streets of Moscow, local police chief James Fry maintains the department believes Sunday's stabbings were isolated and targeted.

Others in the community believe this too, like Lauren Bowman.

She said she doesn't feel personally threatened, as she didn't know the students and believes that odds are she probably doesn't know who committed these crimes.

"I definitely was shocked and a little scared, but at the same time, I do have a feeling that the person who did this was somebody that they knew so I wasn't personally afraid," Bowman shared.

A mother, herself, she said she feels sorry for the parents grieving over the loss of their children.

"My heart goes out to them," Bowman said. "I can't imagine the pain they're going through."

While Bowman doesn't feel an immediate threat, she still has questions about what exactly happened.

"Did they know the person?," Bowman asked. "Did they put on some kind of ruse to get them to let them in?"

Also with questions is Rodney Dahmen, a Moscow resident for nearly 70 years. He said hearing this kind of crime in the place he grew up was shocking.

"It's basically a crime-free area," Dahmen said.

Again, despite the gruesome crime that has put a spotlight on his hometown, Dahmen still doesn't fear for his safety.

"I'm telling other people to be cautious, like the nurses in my old folks home," Dahmen explained.

And like most tuned in to this story across the country, he hopes the police and its added agencies will bring the person or people responsible to the forefront.

Local leaders are asking the community to remain vigilant. If there are tips anyone can provide to Moscow Police, the department has opened a tip line at 208-883-7180.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.