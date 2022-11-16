What we know after Moscow Police gave their first update on the 4 University of Idaho students killed near campus

As the University of Idaho homicide investigation continues, new details emerged during a press conference held by the Moscow Police Department.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) has been tight-lipped since the beginning of the homicide investigation into the four University of Idaho students but has now delivered major updates to the public in a press conference held earlier this evening

What police know:

Early in the evening, victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were at a party on campus away from the crime scene. Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were at a bar and came home at approximately 1:45 a.m.

Police who arrived on the scene were there for a wellness check. Instead, officers found the four victims and other people who were not hurt.

The victims had all been stabbed with a knife. Police do now know if they were attacked with the same weapon. An autopsy is taking place.

Officers say there was no sign of forced entry into the residence. When the police arrived, the door was still open.

Officers continue to reiterate that this was an isolated, targeted attack.

Officers say they have no suspect. They also can't say there's no threat to the community.

Officers say the roommates of the victims were in the home at the time of the attack and were not hurt. Police say they don't know why the other two roommates weren't harmed.

Officers did not divulge who the 911 caller is.

There was no attempt at a robbery.

What police do not know:

An accurate timeline of where the victims were before their deaths.

The location of the suspect or the weapon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

