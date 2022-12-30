Suspect in University of Idaho murders arrested in Pennsylvania

Moscow PD will hold a press conference at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, in the City Council Chambers, located at Moscow City Hall.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

According to AP, arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

The four students were all friends and members of the University of Idaho's Greek system. They were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Kohberger is listed on Washington State University's (WSU) Criminal Justice PhD program page. KREM 2 has reached out to WSU for comment but have not yet heard back.

The press conference will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, in the City Council Chambers, located at 206 E. 3rd Street of Moscow City Hall.

According to the press release, Police Chief James Fry will give an update on the ongoing investigation into the murder of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus on Nov. 13.

The last time they held a press conference was on Nov. 23.

Officials from the MPD, Idaho State Police, the City of Moscow, and the University of Idaho will be present.

KREM 2 will be in Moscow at the press conference. You can watch the press conference on the KREM 2 website or the KREM 2 YouTube page here.

