Investigators dismiss University of Idaho professor as a person of interest in quadruple homicide case

Investigators continue to look into several leads, including a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra that could have been at the scene the night of the murders.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) released an update Tuesday into the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students.

According to a press release from MPD, detectives do not believe the associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho are involved in the murder.

Earlier in December, a TikTok video framed the professor, accusing them of being involved in the crime. The professor has since sued the creator of the video for defamation.

MPD investigators continue to look into several leads, including the 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra. Authorities have looked into over 22,000 cars since announcing their search.

"Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continues requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content."

MPD says no suspect or suspects have been identified at this time.

In their latest press release, MPD continues to ask the public to submit tips through their digital tip line.

"Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content. Our focus remains on the investigation, not an individual’s activities displayed in the tip. Whether you believe it is significant or not, your information might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders. Digital submission of tips and leads will not be publicly disclosed due to our ongoing commitment to keep information private and details may be pertinent to the ongoing criminal investigation."

