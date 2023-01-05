Documents: Roommate of U of I victims saw the suspect inside King Road residence

According to the affidavit, one of the surviving roommates told police the male suspect walked towards her as he was leaving the house.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After new details emerged on the murders of four University of Idaho students, court documents show that one of the surviving roommates spotted the suspected murderer inside the house on King Road.

According to the affidavit, the roommate made a statement indicating that all the roommates were home by 2 a.m. and asleep or in their rooms by 4 a.m.

The roommate told police she went to sleep in her bedroom located on the southeast side of the second floor and was woken up at approximately 4 a.m. when she heard what she thought was Kaylee Goncalves playing with her dog upstairs.

Not long after, the roommate stated she heard who she thought was Goncalves say something close to, "there's someone here."

The affidavit states Xana Kernodle may have been the one the roommate heard, as her phone records indicate she was awake that that time.

The roommate opened her door to look out from her bedroom but didn't see anything after hearing someone may be in the house.

The roommate opened her door for a second time when she thought she heard crying coming from Kernodle's room. She stated that she heard a male voice say something close to, "it's okay, I'm going to help you."

She opened her bedroom door for a third time after she heard what sounded like crying and saw a figure dressed in black clothing and a mask that covered their mouth and nose walking towards her.

According to the roommate, the male walked past the roommate as she stood in a "frozen shock phase." She then witnessed him walk towards the back sliding door before locking herself in her room.

The roommate told police she did not recognize the male.

