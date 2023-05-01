Bryan Kohberger just had his initial appearance in court; here's what happens next

The suspect's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — The release of the affidavit and probable cause documents in the murders of four University of Idaho students has raised questions on what's next in the high-profile case.

The suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, made his first appearance in the Latah County Court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The charges in the case are four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle. He is also facing one count of felony burglary with intent to commit murder.

If Kohberger is found guilty on any of the murder counts, he could face the maximum sentence of death or life in prison. If he is found guilty of the burglary charge, he will face a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

During the first appearance, Kohberger's public defender, Ann Taylor, asked for bail to be established. Judge Megan Marshall denied this request.

A no-contact order on behalf of the surviving roommates and victims' families was put in place during the first appearance. Kohberger will not be allowed to contact any of the people included in this order for the next two years, no matter the platform.

Kohberger's attorney also asked the court to set a status hearing within the next week. At this hearing, the defense and the prosecution will determine if a preliminary hearing will be held.

If a preliminary hearing is set, Kohberger will enter a plea on his own behalf and the court will determine if the case will be transferred to district court ahead of the jury trial.

The suspect's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.