Spokane Valley police asking for public's help identifying attempted armed robbery suspect

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are asking for the public's help in identifying an attempted armed robbery suspect.

The attempted robbery took place at Banner Bank in Spokane Valley on Friday morning. Nobody was injured and no money was taken, but the suspect is still on the run.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Spokane Valley deputies responded to the bank for reports of an attempted robbery. The bank employee told police she was given a note from the suspect demanding money. She told him she didn't have any money and opened her bank drawer to show him.

The suspect then left the bank and was last seen going south on Argonne Road in a red SUV. Nobody was injured during the attempted robbery and the suspect never showed a weapon but employees believed he might have had a gun in his waistband.

Employees told police the man was wearing tan carpenter or construction-type pants, a yellow, long-sleeve reflective shirt, a black and white baseball hat and a medical-style mask. The red SUV the suspect was seen leaving the bank in was recovered and is being processed for evidence.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect or help with the investigation is asked to call 509-477-3159, reference #10100178.

