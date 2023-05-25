Frontier Behavioral Health on lockdown due to police activity

Police activity is happening at the Catholic Charities Apartments at 1st and Division. Multiple police cars, a fire truck and an ambulance are currently on scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Frontier Behavioral Health's main campus is currently in lockdown due to police activity at a nearby apartment complex.

According to a Facebook post, police activity is happening at the Catholic Charities Apartments at 1st and Division. Multiple police cars, a fire truck and an ambulance are currently on scene.

It is not known why police are responding to that area, but the Mary Higgins, Child & Family and Access to Care buildings are in lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Roads are currently blocked around the apartment complex. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.