Spokane Valley deputies arrest juvenile in armed robbery at convenience store

The juvenile was arrested for first-degree robbery after tried to take e-cigarette at the store while threatening employees with a knife.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A juvenile that tried to assault workers at a Spokane Valley convenience store with a large butcher knife in May was arrested on Wednesday, June 14.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), the juvenile was arrested for first-degree robbery after he entered the 76 convenience store located in the 12309 block of E. Mansfield Avenue and tried to take e-cigarettes.

The attempted robbery happened on May 28. SVPD deputies were called in just after 10 p.m.

The employee at the convenience store stated the man entered the store armed with a large butcher knife and tried to take e-cigarettes. The employee pepper sprayed the suspect after he started pulling merchandise from the shelves.

The suspect fled soon after being sprayed. Deputies searched the area, but they were unable to locate him. After an investigation, Major Crimes Detectives were able to identify the suspect and obtain a search warrant for his home.

On Wednesday, detectives served the search warrant and arrested the suspect for first-degree robbery in the 12400 block of E. Mansfield Avenue. During the search, deputies found several evidentiary value items and seized them.

The suspect was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

