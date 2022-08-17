'Nash did not protect and serve' | Former Spokane police officer's rape trial gets underway

During opening arguments, prosecutors told the jury Nathan Nash failed to do his duty to protect and serve the women he allegedly raped.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rape trial against a former Spokane police officer began Wednesday morning.

Nathan Nash, 38, is facing two counts of second degree rape, third degree rape, official misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He’s accused of raping two women in 2019 while on-duty as a Spokane police officer.

During opening arguments, prosecutors told the stories of both women’s encounters with Nash. They say he failed to do his duty to protect and serve while responding to those calls.

“You will hear about how Mr. Nash violated these policies and committed these sexual assaults while avoiding detection,” the prosecution said. "Nathan Nash did not protect and serve. He exploited his position as a police officer to commit the rapes of these two women."

The defense claims there’s not enough evidence to prove Nash rape either woman.

“It's about an allegation that's not supported by the evidence for both of these young women,” the defense said. “As you heard, there's two individuals. And what's important in this case is how the allegations came down.”

Throughout the trial, the victims and Nash are expected to testify along with DNA experts and investigators. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

The jury also heard testimony from a Spokane police lieutenant regarding officer training and protocol surrounding body camera usage.

In October of 2019, a man walked into the public safety building to report that his daughter had been raped by a Spokane police officer. The woman called 911 earlier that month, saying her boyfriend tried to strangle her. According to court documents, Nash responded to the call and followed up a week later, saying he needed to "document her injuries."

Court documents say the victim was alone in her apartment when she lowered her pants to show Nash her bruises. The woman says that's when she was sexually assaulted.

“This officer took advantage of (the victim’s) trust. Not only did he fail to protect (the victim), he sexually assaulted her in her home,” the prosecution said.

Nash was put on administrative leave before being arrested nearly a month later in November 2019, charged with second-degree rape and two counts of misconduct. The following day, he was released from jail without bond. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl provided a statement shortly after Nash's arrest saying the alleged conduct is completely unacceptable.

Fast forward to August 2021, Nash is arrested again after a second victim comes forward. According to court documents, the victim called police after being assaulted by her neighbor. Nash investigated the crime and, according to court documents, told the victim he needed to take pictures of her injuries and asked her to put on a dress.

The woman said she was raped and also told police that days after the sexual assault, she had consensual sex with Nash. According to documents, the woman identified as being disabled, having a learning disability and reported suffering PTSD and trauma from the rape.

“He did what he was supposed to do. He did it appropriately,” the defense said. “He gave (the victim) contact information as to who she should contact if she wanted to pursue other matters or had to give additional information. He did everything right in that investigation. And then he went about his business. And basically he goes to the next case, he's doing his job out there.”

