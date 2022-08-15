Jury selection begins for former Spokane police officer accused of raping two women

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a former Spokane police officer accused of raping two women.

Nathan Nash, 38, is accused of raping two women on two separate occasions in 2019 and 2021. For the Oct. 2019 case, Nash is charged with second and third-degree rape as well as official misconduct. In the most recent case that occurred in 2021, Nash is charged with rape and unlawful imprisonment.

Last year, a Spokane County judge ruled the two cases would be merged into one.

Some of the similar details between the two cases are outlined in a probable cause affidavit filed in Spokane County Superior Court. Investigators said in the documents Nash met both women while responding to calls where they were assault victims, and the alleged rape happened when he followed up with the victims alone to take photos for evidence.

The victims said Nash responded alone during the "follow-up" contacts and sexually assaulted them.

Nash was terminated by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) for charges related to the 2019 incident. He was charged with second-degree rape, third-degree rape and official misconduct after he allegedly violated a woman during a domestic violence investigation.

Opening statements are set to take place on Tuesday afternoon.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.