SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has laid off Spokane Police Department Officer Nathan Nash, who has been charged with second-degree rape, third-degree rape and official misconduct, according to Nash's lawyer.

Nash's attorney Rocco Treppiedi confirmed the news to KREM on Thursday afternoon.

"There is a city policy that the city goes through to determine whether or not people get to remain in position or not, and the city decided, I can't remember when, to lay him off," Treppiedi said.

KREM has reached out to multiple people at the Spokane Police Department for comment.

Nash, 36, was charged after being accused of violating a woman during a domestic violence investigation. He has also been accused of misconduct by two other women, but has not been charged in relation to the other two.

Court documents show Nash turned off his body camera and tracking software while he was at the alleged victim's home during the investigation.

Nash pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on his own recognizance. The judge also imposed a no-contact order between Nash and the alleged victim.

Sexual Assault Unit Detectives opened an investigation into Nash on Oct. 23. The complaint was initiated by a female victim of a crime Nash was investigating, according to documents.

Nash was hired by SPD in 2018 after 13 years of experience in a federal law enforcement agency, according to the SPD.

RELATED: Spokane officer accused of rape turned off body camera, tracking software: Docs

RELATED: Why some people charged with rape don't have to post bail

RELATED: Spokane officer denies sexual assault claims from victim of domestic dispute