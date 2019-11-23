SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane police officer arrested for rape on Friday has been released from jail on a $0 bond.

Nathan R. Nash, 36, was arrested and then booked into jail for second-degree rape and two counts of official misconduct at about 5 p.m. on Friday. He was then released on an unspecified date, according to the Spokane County Inmate Roster.

His first court appearance is set for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory, Sexual Assault Unit Detectives opened an investigation into Nash on Oct. 23. The complaint was initiated by a female victim of a crime Nash was investigating, Gregory said.

Spokane police immediately requested the sheriff’s office to conduct an investigation due to potential criminal charges. Nash was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

According to Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger, Nash was hired as a lateral police officer by the department in 2018, having been employed the prior 13 years by a federal law enforcement agency.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl issued a statement Friday evening saying:

“The alleged conduct is completely unacceptable and in absolute conflict with the high standards of the Spokane Police Department. Our men and women took an oath to protect and serve the community in which we live. We will not shy away from that oath and it will be upheld. Our officers are committed to serving our community every day with dedication, honor and professionalism. We cherish the trust the community places in us and will continue to work every day to earn and maintain that trust.

“I would like to thank those who demonstrated great courage by coming forward and bringing these allegations to light.”

Nash has denied the allegations through a statement from his attorney.

“Ofc. Nash categorically denies the allegation of sexual assault or any criminal activity. The allegation is false,” his attorney said in a statement.

On Oct. 23, the victim’s father told police that his daughter was sexually assaulted by Nash, court records say. He made his original report to the Spokane Police Department and the investigation was turned over to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s father reported that she was choked by her boyfriend during a domestic dispute In Spokane on Oct. 15, according to court records. Officer Nash was assigned to investigate the dispute.

According to court records, the victim had tried to contact Nash since the incident to ask questions about additional evidence she had, including bruises that had since appeared and hospital paperwork. She was unable to contact Nash and called the front desk to receive assistance on Oct. 23.

On the same day, the victim’s father received a text message from the victim's mother, asking him to call her. During the call, the victim’s mother said she was sobbing and asking why the officer “touched her and why he stuck his fingers inside her,” according to court records.

During a second phone call, the victim’s mother said Nash put his fingers inside of the victim’s vagina while he was at their apartment.

The victim’s father told investigators he went to the police department to file a complaint and that the victim went to Holy Family Hospital for a sexual assault evidence collection kit, according to court records.

According to court records, the victim’s father provided his call log to police and said he had been contacted by Nash. He spoke with him briefly at 11:28 a.m. and did not answer any other calls from him.

Nash had called earlier from a restricted phone number and several other phone calls were made from a restricted number later in the day, court records say. Nash also left a voicemail at 12:36 p.m.

A detective interviewed the victim at Holy Family Hospital, who said Nash assisted her during the domestic dispute on Oct. 15, court records say. Nash called the victim at 10:32 a.m. on Oct. 23 and arranged to come to her apartment.

The victim told investigators she was the only person at the apartment and saw Nash arrive in his patrol vehicle between 10:45 and 10:50 a.m., according to court records.

Court records say that Nash suggested he look at her bruises in real time and they went to the victim’s bedroom.

According to court records, the victim said she lowered her pants so Nash could see a bruise on her right rear hip. There was discussion of lower bruising, so she lowered her pants further.

The victim said she was eventually leaning forward over her bed and felt Nash penetrate her vagina with two of his fingers, court records say. She added that she “felt like she was being cavity searched.”

The victim told investigators that Nash’s fingers remained inside of her for about 30 seconds to one minute, and she felt him either caress her butt with his other hand or kiss it, court records say. She said she did not respond right away but eventually said something like, “Okay that’s enough.”

According to court records, the victim said Nash pulled out a notebook and showed her his personal cellphone number. The victim said she gave Nash her father’s phone number.

Nash left the apartment after exchanging phone numbers, court records say. He did not take any photographs of evidence.

As the incident was reported, COPS Northwest contacted Nash and took him to the Spokane Police Department’s Internal Affairs conference room. Investigators then relieved him of his firearm and took several of his personal items due to the potential for recovering DNA evidence.

A search warrant has been issued for Nash, his clothing, uniform and anything attached to it, notebooks, pens, recorders, phones, tissues and items in his pocket for DNA to compare to evidence from the sexual assault kit.

The search warrant also requests permission to collect fingernail clippings, hand swabs, photographs and a buccal swab.

