Former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash arrested in second rape investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video published in November 2019 is related to another sexual assault investigation involving Nathan Nash.

A former Spokane police officer has been arrested in connection with a second rape investigation, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

A detective for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Unit arrested and booked Nathan R. Nash, 38, into the Spokane County Jail on two felony charges on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The second investigation was spurred by a complaint received from the Spokane Police Department after the victim reported it to the agency. The incident reported by the victim occurred on July 6, 2019 and the victim identified Nash, who was a Spokane police officer at the time, the sheriff's office said.

After an extensive investigation, the SCSO detective developed probable cause to charge and arrest Nash for second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment on Aug. 4, according to the sheriff's office. Nash was then booked into the Spokane County Jail on those charges.

Nash had previously been terminated by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) for charges related to another incident reported in October 2019. He was charged with second-degree rape, third-degree rape and official misconduct after he allegedly violated a woman during a domestic violence investigation.

The cases are unrelated but both investigations stemmed from allegations made by victims Nash met when he responded to calls as a police officer, the sheriff's office said. Both sexual assault victims said Nash responded to their original calls, and later responded to conduct “follow-up” and document injuries. The victims said Nash responded alone during the "follow-up" contacts and sexually assaulted them.

Court documents also show Nash turned off his body camera and tracking software while he was at the victim's home in the alleged assault reported in October 2019. Nash pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the first case in court during an arraignment in November 2019. He was released on his own recognizance and has not yet faced trial.

In a statement, the Spokane Police Department said the agency is "deeply troubled" by a new accusation against Nathan Nash and takes the accusations of officer misconduct very seriously.

The full statement is as follows:

"The Spokane Police Department is deeply troubled by a new accusation against Nathan Nash, a former SPD officer. The latest allegation was reported to SPD last month and SPD immediately referred the information to the SCSO for investigation.

The Spokane Police Department takes these accusations of officer misconduct very seriously. In 2019, when the first allegation was made, Nash was promptly removed from patrol by a supervisor. Nash was escorted to the Public Safety Building where his duty weapon and badge were confiscated and all law enforcement authority revoked. Nash has been separated from employment since the original criminal charges were filed.

Today, the department echoes Chief Meidl’s statement from 2019, “I (we) would like to thank those who showed great courage by coming forward and bringing these allegations to light.

Because this is an active investigation, any further information will be provided by the SCSO or the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney."