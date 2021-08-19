Judge merges rape cases against former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash

Nathan Nash, 38, is accused of raping two women in 2019 and 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The two rape cases against a former Spokane police officer will be merged following a Spokane County judge’s ruling Thursday morning.

Nathan Nash, 38, is accused of raping two women in 2019 and 2021. For the Oct. 2019 case, Nash is charged with second- and third-degree rape as well as official misconduct. In the most recent case, that occurred in July 2019, Nash is charged with rape and unlawful imprisonment. His trial is expected to begin on Jan. 11, 2022.

Some of the similar details between the two cases are outlined in a probable cause affidavit filed in Spokane County Superior Court. Investigators said in the documents Nash met both women while responding to calls where they were assault victims, and the alleged rape happened when he followed up with the victims alone to take photos for evidence.

The court documents also say doing follow-ups to take photos of victims was outside of Nash's duties. According to the documents, the 40-year-old female victim in the newest case, who court documents say identifies as disabled with a learning disability, also described a tattoo of wings on Nash's back.

BREAKING: Spokane County judge is merging the 2019 & 2021 Nathan Nash cases. This means both cases will consolidate into one trial for all the charges against him. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/7LmZNmtqc7 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) August 19, 2021

Through a search warrant, police said Nash does have a tattoo on his back that matches the description given by the victim.

The second investigation was spurred by a complaint received from the Spokane Police Department after the victim reported it to the agency. The incident reported by the victim allegedly occurred on July 6, 2019 and the victim identified Nash, who was a Spokane police officer at the time, as the perpetrator, the sheriff's office said.

After an extensive investigation, the SCSO detective developed probable cause to charge and arrest Nash for second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment on Aug. 4, according to the sheriff's office. Nash was then booked into the Spokane County Jail on those charges.

Nash had previously been terminated by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) for charges related to another incident reported in October 2019. He was charged with second-degree rape, third-degree rape and official misconduct after he allegedly violated a woman during a domestic violence investigation.

The cases are unrelated but both investigations stemmed from allegations made by victims Nash met when he responded to calls as a police officer, the sheriff's office said. Both sexual assault victims said Nash responded to their original calls, and later responded to conduct “follow-up” and document injuries. The victims said Nash responded alone during the "follow-up" contacts and sexually assaulted them.