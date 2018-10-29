SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call about a stabbing near downtown Spokane on Sunday evening.

Officers received a call around 7:30 p.m. about a man who had been stabbed on the 1600 block of E. Sprague Avenue. The caller was an off-duty firefighter from Western Washington, who began life-saving measures before dialing 911.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Officials said he is stable and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Major crimes detectives are investigating. There is no information on the suspect at this time.

The stabbing is the third stabbing in Spokane in 10 days.

On Oct. 21, a man was stabbed near the intersection of Sprague Avenue and Washington Street. He was taken to a nearby hospital and expected to survive. Police have not named a suspect in that stabbing.

On Oct. 23, a man was fatally stabbed at the downtown Spokane 7-Eleven. A 29-year-old suspect was arrested for first-degree murder. Police said the suspect used a machete to stab the victim to death.

