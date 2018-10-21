SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police received a call early Sunday morning about a stabbing that took place near the intersection of Sprague and Washington in downtown Spokane.

Just before 1 a.m. officers responded to the scene and found an adult male suffering from a stab wound in a parking lot on the southwest corner of the intersection. Spokane fire crews and AMR paramedics treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD is working to establish the suspect’s information. Officials said it’s possible the interaction between the two began on the 400 block of W. Sprague.

If someone observed the events preceding the stabbing or the incident itself, call crime check at (509)456-2233.

