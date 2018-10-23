SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is dead and one person is in jail after a stabbing early Tuesday morning at a downtown Spokane 7-Eleven located at 2nd Avenue and Division Street.

Andre Conway, 29, was arrested and book into the Spokane County Jail for first degree murder. He will make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Officials said the stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. Officials said officers were in the area on an unrelated call and became aware of a large group gathering in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven for a possible fight.

Officers said they were on scene within minutes to find the group had broken up and a man appeared to be stabbed. Authorities said officers performed CPR and requested medics but, the man died at the scene.

Major Crimes Detectives interviewed and area surveillance video was collected to identify a suspect. They were later able to locate Conway after they determined he was a suspect, officials said.

This is the second stabbing in downtown Spokane this week. On Sunday morning, a man was stabbed near the 400 block of West Sprague Avenue. Police have not released suspect information in that stabbing.

#BREAKING: A man is dead this morning after a stabbing at the 7/11 in downtown Spokane. The suspect believed to be male is on the loose but it’s unclear how many people were involved at this time. pic.twitter.com/XolumJHyWA — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) October 23, 2018

Police don’t believe the public is in any danger at this time. The stabbing occurred somewhere around 2:30 this morning. — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) October 23, 2018

