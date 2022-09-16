WSU alum Steve Gleason reveals he is heading to ER for first time in 3-4 years

The Spokane-native and WSU football alum has been battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) since 2011.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-native and WSU football alum Steve Gleason has announced that he is headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years.

Gleason has been battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) since 2011. In his post, Gleason said he hasn't been in the hospital for more than a few hours in five years.

The former WSU linebacker says he's had relentless hiccups for 5-6 days and that health officials think it may be developing early signs of pneumonia.

I'm headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years. I haven't been in the hospital for more than a few hours in 5 years.

I've had relentless hiccups for 5-6 days, and they think it may be developing early signs of pneumonia.

We shall see! So much Gratitude for my team. pic.twitter.com/oPsdcujMKe — Steve Gleason - "Live Impossible" (@SteveGleason) September 16, 2022

Born and raised in Spokane, Gleason earned consecutive defensive MVP awards as a linebacker while attending school at Gonzaga Prep. Following his graduation in 1995, he accepted a scholarship to play college football at WSU. In 1997, Gleason served as starting linebacker for the Coug team that advanced to the Rose Bowl.

Gleason's athletic accomplishments weren't only limited to football during his time at WSU. He was a four-year starter at center field for the WSU baseball team and holds the school record for most triples.

After college, Gleason began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, where he helped lead the team towards one of their most successful seasons in 2006.

In 2011, Gleason revealed he was diagnosed with ALS. In 2021, his story was told in the ESPN Father's Day special, A Father's Resilience.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.