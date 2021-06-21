'A Father's Resilience' Steve Gleason featured in ESPN special

The Father's Day special highlighted the former NFL players resilience in the face of ALS and a heart warming surprise from his son.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's Steve Gleason and his 9-year-old son were featured in a Father's Day special on ESPN.

Gleason, who played football at Washington State University before playing seven seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints was diagnosed, with ALS in 2011, his son was born just months later.

The documentary shared special moments filmed by Gleason with his son over the last few years. Gleason said his life expectancy was only two to five years so it was important to capture as much of their time together as possible.

He has lived much long that that prediction. A decade later his son, now 9-years old, surprised his dad this Father's Day by making a video of his own. The documentary captured the moment Gleason watched the video for the first time.

The documentary received attention from rapper Cardi B who shared Gleason's story on her Instagram. Posting out a photo of her watching with the caption, "so beautiful."