Live updates: Spokane air quality remains in 'unhealthy' range

A chance for improvement in Spokane's air quality will arrive on Friday and into the weekend when a weather system should bring some rain.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Air quality in Spokane remains in the "unhealthy" range on Thursday morning after it improved the previous day.

In light of the slight improvement, garbage pickup in Spokane is proceeding as normal. Customers who were supposed to have their garbage picked up on Monday or Tuesday are asked to put their bins out on the curb, according to the city. Crews will complete those routes after they are finished with the normal Wednesday route.

Air quality isn't expected to return to the healthy range before this weekend.

The first chance for major improvement in the air quality will come on Friday and into the weekend with rain showers expected in the Spokane area. Air quality in Spokane may improve slightly from hazardous to unhealthy levels ahead of the change in weather.

Current air quality

Spokane: Unhealthy, air quality index at 182 out of 500 as of 5:35 a.m. Hourly updates from Spokane Clean Air are available online.

Unhealthy, air quality index at 182 out of 500 as of 5:35 a.m. Hourly updates from Spokane Clean Air are available online. Coeur d'Alene: Unhealthy, air quality index at 189 out of 500

Unhealthy, air quality index at 189 out of 500 Air Quality Alert extended through noon on Friday, Sept. 18 for Spokane and surrounding areas

Cooler temps due to smoke

Temperatures will be much cooler than what computer models are forecasting because they don't take the wildfire smoke into consideration. People may see 80s and 90s in the forecast, but temperatures will likely sit in the mid-70s.

Other areas in NW report unhealthy air

Air quality across Puget Sound is considered "unhealthy," according to AIRNow.

Most areas of Oregon have air quality ranging from unhealthy to hazardous.

Tips to protect yourself from smoke

