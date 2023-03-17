WSU vs Florida Gulf Coast: How to watch Saturday's Women's NCAA Tournament basketball game

No. 5 Washington State University faces No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast in the First Round of March Madness on Saturday morning.

PHILADELPHIA — The No. 5 Washington State Women's Basketball team is in Pennsylvania to face No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The Cougs earned a No. 5 seed after winning the Pac-12 Championship for the first time in school history. WSU beat three other NCAA Tournament teams on their way to the championship, including Utah, Colorado, and UCLA.

WSU ended the season 23-10 overall but the team has shown they can beat just about anyone.

Florida Gulf Coast (32-3) earned a tournament bid after winning the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Washington State University-Florida Gulf Coast game is on, here are the details.

The No. 5 WSU vs No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast Women's NCAA Tournament basketball game starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. The game will be played at Villanova.

The game will air nationally on ESPNU. The game will also stream online via WatchESPN.

Cougars vs Eagles

The Washington State Women's Basketball team is led by coach Kamie Ethridge who was named National Women's Basketball Coach of the Year by The Athletic.

Charlisse Leger-Walker leads the Cougars on the floor. She was named MVP of the Pac-12 Tournament, setting a record for the most points scored in a single tournament in conference history. Leger-Walker averaged 18.1 points per game, along with 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Center Bella Murekatete provides a big inside presence for the Cougs. The senior averaged 13.9 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds.

The Cougars Pac-12 Championship win has generated a lot of excitement on the Palouse. Hundreds of fans even waited in the freezing cold to welcome the team home to Pullman after the game.

The Cougs even caught the eye of Shania Twain for their postgame celebration that includes the song Man, I feel like a Woman.

𝗠𝗮𝗻! 𝗜 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗔 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻!!!



We hope our run to a #Pac12WBB Championship and our LOVE for Auntie @ShaniaTwain has inspired a lot of Women and Young Girls to unapologetically be yourself!!!



Happy #InternationalWomensDay!!! #GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/WC077yvJBF — WSU Cougar Women's 🏀 (@WSUCougarWBB) March 8, 2023

