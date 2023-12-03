Charlisse Leger-Walker named AP All-American Honorable Mention

WSU junior guard finished top 5 in PAC-12 in scoring, assists per game and minutes per game.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker has been named to the AP All-American Honorable Mention team.

The PAC-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player finished in the top five in the conference in scoring, assists per game and minutes per game.

Leger-Walker averaged 18 points per game despite missing a chunk of the season due to attending funeral proceedings for her grandmother in her hometown in New Zealand.

Her great season included a 40-point outburst against rival Washington in December.

Despite her offensive prowess, WSU head coach Kamie Ethridge has repeatedly said Leger-Walker has made the greatest strides defensively this season and is comfortable with her guarding anybody on the floor.

Leger-Walker was the first Coug to ever be named a midseason finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year Award this season.

She helped lead WSU to its first ever PAC-12 tournament championship in women's sports and the highest seed the program has ever received in the NCAA tournament.

The Cougs will be back on the floor Saturday morning against Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

That game takes place in Villanova, Pennsylvania and tip off is set for 11:30 a.m.

