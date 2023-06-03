WSU Women's Basketball team gets championship welcome home on the Palouse

Hundreds of fans waited in freezing cold weather for the Cougs to return home to Pullman with the Pac-12 Championship trophy.

PULLMAN, Wash. — It was a welcome home fit for the champions they are. Hundreds of Washington State University students and fans greeted the women's basketball team as they arrived back in Pullman late Sunday night.

The Washington State women beat UCLA 65-61 to win the program's first-ever Pac-12 championship. The win also means the team has punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

When the team arrived on buses at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, both the team and fans couldn't wait to celebrate.

WSU head coach Kamie Ethridge Tweeted, "Thank you Coug Nation and everyone who braved the cold to show up for [your] WSU Cougar Women's Basketball Pac-12 Tourney Champs!!"

Senior forward Ula Motuga was one of the first off the bus, proudly carrying the Pac-12 Championship trophy. She was followed by her teammates, including Charlisse Leger-Walker who was named the Tournament MVP, and Bella Murekatete who was named to the All-Tournament team.

Fans erupted into the Washington State fight song, singing together and celebrating the team's big win.

Nick Garner, Washington State Director of Student-Athlete Innovation, Tweeted about how special it was to be a part of the homecoming.

"People ask me all the time, 'How are you liking Pullman? Or, what makes WSU special?' This," Garner wrote. "Hundreds of people waiting in the snow at 12:30am on a Sunday night to welcome back their champions. What a special place. What a special team. What a special day."

