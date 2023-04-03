Washington St. stuns No. 20 Colorado for Pac-12 title berth

The Cougars will face fifth-seeded UCLA in Sunday's title game. It will be the first time none of the conference's top four seeds have reached the finals.

LAS VEGAS — Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 points and seventh-seeded Washington State stunned No. 20 Colorado 61-49 Friday night to earn a berth in the Pac-12 Conference championship game for the first time in program history.

The Cougars will face fifth-seeded UCLA in Sunday's title game. It will be the first time none of the conference's top four seeds have reached the finals.

Washington State, which set a program record with its 22nd win, shut down the third-seeded Buffaloes early, building a 20-6 lead in the second quarter.

Colorado regrouped in the second half and used a 12-0 run to tie it at 38 going into the fourth quarter. Ula Motuga drilled a 3-pointer with 6:17 left to jump-start a 12-2 run that put the Cougars in front by 10 and stayed there.

Bella Murekatete had 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Washington State (22-10). Astera Tuhina had 10 points and Motuga shot 3 of 4 from beyond the arc to add nine points. The Cougars were 23 of 49 from the field (46.9%), including 6 of 13 from long range and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Colorado (23-8) shot 37% from the floor (20 of 54) and was just 4 of 18 from behind the 3-point arc. Aaronette Vonleh led the Buffaloes with 18 points. Jaylyn Sherrod had 13 points, five rebounds and six assists and Frida Formann added 11 points.