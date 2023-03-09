WSU women's basketball coach named National Women's Basketball Coach of the Year by the Athletic

Kamie Ethridge won the title by a single point over Virginia Tech's Kenny Brooks.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State University (WSU) woman's basketball coach has been named the 2022-2023 National Coach of the Year by the Athletic for the first time in the program's history.

WSU's Kamie Ethridge is the first women's basketball coach to win a national Coach of the Year Award from a national publication. She guided the WSU women's basketball team to victory in her fifth year, winning the program's first-ever Pac-12 Tournament Championship.

Ethridge collected win over win this season, with a total of 23 wins so far in the 2022-2023 season. WSU women's basketball currently has a record of 23 wins and 10 losses. In the Pac-12 Championship, her and the team defeated three nationally ranked teams to score the championship title.

She received the most first-place votes for the award from The Athletic's writers. Ethridge won by a single point over Virginia Tech's Kenny Brooks.

The Pac-12 win means an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament soon to unfold in March Madness. On Selection Sunday, the WSU women's basketball team finds out who their first opponents will be.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.