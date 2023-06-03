WSU students react to women's basketball team's Pac-12 Championship victory

Hordes of students were there Sunday night to welcome the team back to Pullman.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU students say it was one thing for the women's basketball team to make the Pac-12 Championship, and another thing to win it all.

WSU Crew President Abigail Gerken was there Sunday night to welcome the team back to Pullman.



"Everyone was screaming," Gerken said. "Ula came off the bus, some people started tearing up. Myself included."

She says it was a special moment for all Cougs. Players took photos with fans, signed autographs and passed around the trophy.



"It was really intimate and laid-back," Gerken said. "It was the epitome of what the Coug family is."

On Monday, fans were still living the history-making win.

"It's a great way to start off Women's History month," WSU sophomore Ehiane Oigiabe said. "We won the Pac-12 Championship for the women. I'm so impressed. So proud. Go Cougs."



"A championship like this is felt around the town and institution," WSU junior Jack Lee said. "No matter if you live in Pullman, worldwide. So, you know it's just great."

People say they're already looking forward to celebrating their Cougs on a pro level.



"I wish them nothing but the best whether that's in the WNBA or wherever their journey takes them," Oigiabe said.

But until then, the Cougs will head into their next season at Beasley Colosseum. WSU women's basketball season tickets for next year are already available now.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.