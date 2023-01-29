WSU women's basketball beats No. 19 Arizona 70-59 on the road

Washington State had four players in double-figures in the win over No. 19 Arizona in Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Washington State picked up one of its biggest wins of the season on Sunday topping No. 19 Arizona on the road 70-59.

Bella Murkatete led the way for WSU, scoring a game high 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Murkatete was one of four Cougs to finish with double-figures in scoring. Ula Motuga had 16, Tara Wallack had 12 and Astera Tuhina scored 10 points.

The win improves WSU to 15-6 on the season and gets the Cougs back to .500 in Pac-12 Conference play at 5-5.

Up next, Washington State will host Stanford at Beasley Coliseum on Friday, February 3rd. Tip-off for that game is set for 7 p.m.

