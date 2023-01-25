WSU football coach Jake Dickert extends contract through 2027

Dickert coached the Cougs to back-to-back bowl games and became the first coach in WSU history to lead the football team to bowl games in his first two seasons.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State University's Director of Athletics, Pat Chun, has announced that head football coach, Jake Dickert, agreed to extend his contract through the 2027 season.

“We have watched Jake Dickert reset the foundation of WSU Football that prioritizes family, selflessness, toughness, leadership and the total development of the young men on our football team,” said Chun.

“Coach Dickert and the football staff strive to positively impact all those who come in contact with WSU Football. We are fortunate to have Coach Dickert leading Cougar football for many years to come.”

Dickert coached the Cougs to back-to-back bowl games and became the first coach in WSU history to lead the football team to bowl games in his first two seasons of coaching.

Dickert shared that his family is honored to be a part of the Cougar football family.

“Our family is extremely proud to represent Washington State University, and Candice and I look forward to making Pullman our home for many years to come. We love pouring our heart and soul into WSU and look forward to Cougs everywhere continuing to help us build towards a championship here on the Palouse. Go Cougs!”

Not only has Dickert led the team to success on the field but off of it as well. Last semester the team recorded its highest grade point average in program history.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.