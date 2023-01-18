WSU announces 2023 football schedule

Washington State will play six home games in Pullman in 2023, including four Pac-12 games and a matchup with Wisconsin.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars will open the 2023 football season on the road before a home matchup against Wisconsin.

WSU released its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday. Highlights include the Sept. 9 home game with Wisconsin, and four Pac-12 matchups in Pullman. In total, the Cougs will play six games at Gesa Field in 2023.

This year's Apple Cup will be played at Washington on Saturday, Nov. 25.

"Our 2023 WSU football schedule will be unlike any in recent years," said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. "The Pac-12 Conference will be one of the toughest, deepest and most talented conferences in all of college football. Combine this to a home schedule that welcomes Wisconsin, the first Big Ten opponent to come to Pullman in 25 years, 2023 will prove to be an incredible opportunity for our football program."

WSU 2023 Football Schedule

Sept. 2 at Colorado State

Sept. 9 Wisconsin

Sept. 16 Northern Colorado

Sept. 23 Oregon State

Sept. 30 Bye

Oct. 7 at UCLA

Oct. 14 Arizona

Oct. 21 at Oregon

Oct. 28 at Arizona State

Nov. 4 Stanford

Nov. 11 at California

Nov. 17 Colorado

Nov. 25 at Washington

(Home games in bold)

Dates for WSU's 2023 Homecoming and Family Weekend games will be announced at a later date. Game times will also be announced later.

New season tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now, mini-plans go on sale in May, while single-game tickets for home and away contests will be available later this summer.

