SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward declared March 13 - 17 as Washington State University Women’s Basketball Team Week.

The proclamation comes after the team won its first Pac-12 Tournament with a 65-61 victory over UCLA on Sunday.

Woodward said in the proclamation that the Washington State Women’s Basketball Team sustained its offense, proving to be the most efficient team in the tournament.

The Cougs earned a No. 5 seed after winning the Pac-12 Championship for the first time in school history. WSU beat three other NCAA Tournament teams on their way to the championship, including Utah, Colorado and UCLA.

The team is led by coach Kamie Ethridge who was named National Women's Basketball Coach of the Year by The Athletic.

The No. 5 Washington State Women's Basketball team will be heading to Pennsylvania to face No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at 11:30 a.m. The game will be played at Villanova. It will air on ESPNU.

"I encourage all residents to recognize, support and celebrate the Washington State Women's Basketball team as they head into the NCAA Tournament," Woodward said in the proclamation.

