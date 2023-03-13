Eastern Washington students react to NIT matchup with Washington State

Eastern Washington and No. 4 Washington State men's basketball teams will face-off in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHENEY, Wash. — It's a battle of the eastern Washington men's basketball teams.

The two teams are going head-to-head in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). Washington State is a number four seed; Eastern Washington is the unseeded, automatic qualifier for winning the Big Sky conference regular season title.

EWU basketball fans said anything can happen at Tuesday's game.

"It doesn't matter if you're in the Pac-12 or any other conference," sophomore Sadie Bacon said. "Anything is possible. Nothing is guaranteed."

As a former basketball player, Bacon said she goes to every game she can. If she can't make it to a game, she said she makes sure to tune in on TV.

"They’ve accomplished such great things," Bacon said. "Getting into this tournament. And it’s brought the whole school together I feel like. It’s so fun seeing everyone get so into this.”

EWU junior Alphonso Williams Jr. said Washington State should prepare for a tough game.

"We’re gonna to kill it," Williams Jr. said. "For real. WAZZU, look out. Eastern’s coming. Eags gonna fly high.”

The last time the Eags and Cougs battled it out was back in November 2022 at the Spokane Arena. Then, WSU beat EWU 82-56.

EWU students are hoping for a different outcome Tuesday night.

"We got a great set of guys this year that are playing really really well," senior Jamie Christner said. "I think it’s gonna be a great game.”

“This area is really known for Washington State and Gonzaga," senior Trey Turner explained. "So whenever we’re able to have a chance at Eastern Washington to put ourselves on a national stage and level, we try to do our best. I feel like the guys on the basketball team have done a great job with that this year.”

Eastern Washington is coming off a 22-10 season where at one point, the team was on an 18-game winning streak.

EWU and WSU are set to tip-off Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.