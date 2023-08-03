Gonzaga gets No. 3 seed, faces Grand Canyon University in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Gonzaga Men's Basketball team is headed to Denver to face Grand Canyon University in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The path to the NCAA Championship is now set for the Gonzaga Bulldogs Men's Basketball team.

The Zags earned a No. 3 seed. They open the tournament against No. 14 Grand Canyon University (24-11). The game will be played in Denver on Friday.

Gonzaga was placed in the West Bracket. The second round could feature a matchup against No. 6 TCU or No. 11 Arizona State or Nevada. Other teams of note in the West include No. 2 UCLA, No. 1 Kansas, No. 5 Saint Mary's, and No. 10 Boise State.

Gonzaga ended the regular season with a 28-5 record after beating Saint Mary's for the West Coast Conference Championship.

Selection Sunday mood 👊 pic.twitter.com/MTmW0R7tct — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 12, 2023

It was something of an up-and-down season for the Bulldogs. Gonzaga started the season ranked no. 2 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll but dropped as low as 18 before they started climbing back up.

The Gonzaga team ends the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, including two convincing wins against a ranked Saint Mary's team.

You can watch the round one matchup between Gonzaga and Grand Canyon University Friday, March 17, at 4:35 p.m. on truTV.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

The undeniable leader of this year's Gonzaga team is senior Drew Timme. The forward announced he would not return for a 5th year at Gonzaga, meaning this tournament is his final chance to bring Gonzaga the elusive NCAA Title.

Timme had an excellent season for Gonzaga and was named First-Team All-American by the Sporting News.

Timme averaged a career-high 20.9 points per game, along with 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Timme also set the school record for points in a career, with 2,210 and counting.

Julian Strawther has taken a huge step forward this season and provided Gonzaga with a second source of offense. The junior guard is averaging 15.1 points per game this season along with 5.9 rebounds. He was named to the WCC All-Conference First Team.

let’s hoop — Julian Strawther ✞ (@JulianStrawther) March 12, 2023

Anton Watson had been a spark for Gonzaga, coming up big on both ends of the court. The Senior forward is averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

