NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Washington State offensive lineman Andre Dillard was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 22nd pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Dillard becomes the first WSU player since Deone Bucannon in 2014 to be picked in the first round and the first-ever WSU offensive lineman to be picked in the first round.

He's the highest pick for WSU since Marcus Truffant in 2003 (11th).

Dillard is a Woodinville native and was lightly recruited out of high school. ESPN had him as a three-star recruit with offers from Eastern Washington, Idaho, Portland State, and Washington State.

During has time as a Coug, Dillard was named All-Pac 12 twice, including first team honors during the 2018 season. Dillard was also named a 2018 SI.com Second Team All-American and a 2018 AP Third Team All-American. During his senior year Dillard only allowed one sack in 677 passing attempts and was rated the third-best offensive tackle in the country, the top pass-blocking tackle and second best screen-blocking tackle in the country by ProFootballFocus College.