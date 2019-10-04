PULLMAN, Wash. — One of WSU's most talented football players is headed to Nashville as one of 23 prospects in the NFL Draft.

Cougar Offensive Lineman Andre Dillard shined at the 2019 NFL Combine on WSU's campus last month. Dillard was projected as a first round draft pick before the combine.

Dillard did position drills for the 28 teams who attended WSU Pullman's combine. The most interesting person to watch Dillard in action was the Panther's GM Marty Hurney, who also spoke to Dillard after drills.

“I was just honored for him to be here with us and it felt really good to put on a show for him,” said Dillard of Hurney being in attendance. “It’s great to meet him for the first time and felt really good to talk to him. It felt amazing to hear kind words from him.”

Dillard turned in the fourth best time in the 40-yard dash for an offensive lineman, completing the drill in 4.96 seconds.

Dillard also had the best broad jump of all offensive lineman at nine feet, ten inches.

WSU Cougar Football tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon, along with the PAC-12 Network. They congratulated Dillard on this outstanding achievement.