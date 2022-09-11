EWU star wide receiver Freddie Roberson enters transfer portal, lands offer from Arizona State

Redshirt junior had 45 receptions for 795 yards and seven touchdowns this year for EWU.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington's football team is losing a key piece of its offense as redshirt junior wide receiver Freddie Roberson announced today that he has entered the transfer portal.

Roberson thanked Coach Best, the EWU coaching staff and his teammates in a post on Twitter.

Roberson led the Eags with 795 yards receiving and seven touchdowns on the season. He leaves the program after amassing 2,274 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in his career in Cheney.

EWU went just 3-8 this season, but Roberson was a bright spot on offense all season long.

The wide receiver also announced on Twitter that he has picked up an offer from Arizona State.

Excited to announce I’ve received an offer from Arizona State University! #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/5rLStaaXTW — Freddie Roberson✨ (@FreddieRo_1) December 3, 2022