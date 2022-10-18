EWU Football looks to bounce back from five-game losing streak against Cal Poly

Eags will take on old head coach Beau Baldwin's Mustangs in hopes of winning their first Big Sky Conference game of the season.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington's football team is looking to stop their five game losing streak this weekend when the Eags travel to San Luis Obispo to take on Cal Poly on Saturday evening.

Saturday's matchup will be EWU's first game against a team with a record under .500 all season.

"If we can build on our explosive plays, if we can build on some of our stops on defense, if we can build on those moments and then have more consistent and normal moments, I think we are capable of scoring more points," EWU head coach Aaron Best said.

The Eags will be taking on former EWU head coach Beau Baldwin and the Mustangs on Saturday. Coach Best was complimentary of his former boss heading into the matchup.

"(Baldwin) is not scared. He is always thinking three plays ahead. Most people say think a play ahead, he is two or three minimum. He is a situational football coach, he is highly intelligent and highly aware. He knows his players and will always get the most out of his players," Best said.

EWU is looking for more consistency in all three phases if they are going to turn their season around and end their losing streak. The Eags have not won since their season opener against Tennessee State.

"A lot of times we are not helping the defense out and are leaving them on the field too long. We have faced five run heavy offenses already and that takes a toll on the defense. We aren't helping them out by sustaining drives," EWU redshirt junior running back Micah Smith said.

"We showed pockets where we played good and then also pockets where we did not play so good, so it's about being consistent and string drives together," EWU redshirt sophomore defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. said.

EWU and Cal Poly are both looking for their first conference win of the season. The game will kick off in San Luis Obispo on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. We will have highlights from the game on KREM 2 Saturday night.

