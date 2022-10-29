Eastern Washington's second half comeback falls short in 38-35 loss to Portland State

Eastern Washington made things interesting in the second half scoring 28 points, but the comeback fell short in a 38-35 loss to Portland State.

With the loss the Eagles drop to 2-6 on the season and 1-4 in Big Sky Conference play.

The first half was a blowout in favor of the Vikings. Portland State would lead 35-7 at halftime.

PSU quarterback Dante Chachere could not be stopped in the first half. Chachere finished 17-for-22 with 201 yards and a touchdown throwing the ball. He did a majority of his work on the ground, however, as Chachere ran the ball 14 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Eastern Washington turned things around in the 2nd half by getting things going in the passing game.

Quarterback Gunnar talkington and wide receiver Freddie Roberson led the way. Talkington attempted a jaw dropping 60 passes completing 36 for 394 yards and three touchdowns.

Roberson caught nine passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

EWU would get within three points on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Talkington to Nolan Ulm with 3:49 left in the game.

However, Portland State would wind up running the clock out after a missed onside kick opportunity from EWU to win the game 38-35.