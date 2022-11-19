EWU football wins first game of Visperas era 45-21 over Northern Colorado

CHENEY, Wash. — Kekoa Visperas threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Tuna Altahir scored two touchdowns and Eastern Washington snapped a three-game losing streak with a 45-21 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday night in the season finale for both teams.
Visperas, in his first career start, completed 17 of 21 passes for 235 yards and his 6-yard TD run capped a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive. Altahir finished with 23 carries for 153 yards rushing.
Dylan McCaffrey threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Noah Ford and Nick Ciccio picked off a pass from Visperas and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown to give Northern Colorado (3-8, 2-6 Big Sky) a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter. Silas Perreiah answered with a 2-yard touchdown run and, after the Bears went three-and-out, Visperas hit Altahir for a 7-yard TD to give Eastern Washinton (3-8, 2-6) the lead for good at 21-14 with 28 seconds left in the first half.
Altahir had a 51-yard TD run in the second half to open up a 28-14 lead. Defensive back Tre Weed followed with a 40-yard pick six to put the game on ice.
EWU won this game without the services of wide receivers Freddie Roberson and Efton Chism III as well as starting quarterback Gunner Talkington. All were out due to injury.