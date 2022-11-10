x
Eastern Washington University

EWU football attempting to turn the tide against undefeated Sacramento State on Saturday

The Eags are off to a 1-4 start due to a tough schedule, which does not get any easier this weekend.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington's football team is off to its worst start since 2011. This is largely due to a tremendously tough schedule so far. 

The Eags have played two FBS opponents and two of the top teams in the Big Sky in Montana State and Weber State.

This week is no easier for Eastern as they must prepare for undefeated No. 5 Sacramento State on Saturday.

The Hornets have averaged over 47 points per game to begin the season and hold a dominant win over Colorado State as well.

EWU has struggled with consistency on offense and defense throughout their five games. 

Saturday's game against Sacramento State is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. at Roos Field. 

KREM 2 will have full highlights and postgame reactions this Saturday evening. 

