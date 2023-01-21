Dane Erikstrup leads Eastern Washington men's basketball past Northern Arizona 79-76

Erikstrup leads EWU with 20 points. Four Eags scored in double figures in the close victory. EWU is now 8-0 in conference play.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Dane Erikstrup scored 20 points and his two free throws with seven seconds left sealed Eastern Washington's 79-76 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Erikstrup also added seven rebounds for the Eagles (14-7, 8-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Angelo Allegri recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 11 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. The Eagles picked up their 10th straight victory.

Jalen Cole led the way for the Lumberjacks (5-16, 1-7) with 25 points and two steals. Xavier Fuller added 23 points for Northern Arizona. Trenton McLaughlin also recorded nine points.