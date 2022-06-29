Former EWU basketball coach Jerry Krause to be inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Krause is one of nine inductees in the 2022 class, according to a press release from EWU.

CHENEY, Wash. — Former Eastern Washington University (EWU) head men's basketball coach and former Director of Basketball Operations at Gonzaga Jerry Krause will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Krause served as the head basketball coach at EWU from 1967-1985, winning 262 games throughout his career. He also oversaw the university's transition from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) to Division II and Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). He was inducted into EWU's Hall of Fame in 2005.

After 17 seasons with EWU, Krause spent 20 years working as the Director of Basketball Operations, retiring in 2015. In total, Krause spent more than 40 years coaching and teaching basketball.



Krause received a "Guardians of the Game for Advocacy Award" from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in 2003 for his research in developing a standardized rim testing program. He was also selected to the NAIA Hall of Fame and was inducted into the National Association for Sport and Physical Education Hall of Fame in 2000.

The players being inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 are:

Richard Hamilton- Connecticut

Larry Miller- North Carolina

Jimmy Walker- Providence

Other coaches include:

John Beilein

Lon Kruger

Jim Calhoun and Roy Williams (recognized in 2006)

Krause will be inducted into the hall of fame on Nov. 20, 2022. Details on tickets for the celebration will be available here shortly.

