Eastern Washington basketball completes season sweep of Montana

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington men's basketball completed a season sweep of Montana in Big Sky play topping the Grizzlies 64-57 at Reese Court.

The Eagles outscored the Grizzlies 37-29 in the second half.

Four Eags finished in double-figures. Ethan Price led the way with a team-high 13 points.Tyreese Davis had 12 points while Steele Venters put up 11 points and Angelo Allegri netted 10 points.

The win improves EWU to 6-0 in Big Sky Conference play and 12-7 on the season.

The Eags will now hit the road to face Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. Northern Colorado is 1-5 in Big Sky Conference play.

