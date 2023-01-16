Gonzaga men's basketball continues to climb in AP Poll, now ranked No. 6

The Gonzaga men jumped two spots in the latest rankings. The Gonzaga women's basketball team rose four spots.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team is knocking on the door of the top five in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now ranked No. 6, up two spots from last week.

Gonzaga notched two more wins last week to run its winning streak to 11 games.

On Thursday, Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to clinch a 75-74 victory over BYU on the road. The Zags finally returned home to the Kennel on Saturday night and dominated Portland in a 115-75 win. Malachi Smith led six teammates in double figures with his season-high 27 points, seven 3-pointers, and a team-leading eight rebounds

Gonzaga is now 16-3 on the season and undefeated in West Coast Conference play. Gonzaga's three losses came early in the season to Purdue, Texas, and Baylor, during a daunting non-conference schedule.

Gonzaga hosts Loyola Marymount this coming week on Thursday night before hitting the road again, playing at Pacific on Saturday.

Houston remains in the top spot in the poll, followed by Kansas, Purdue, Alabama, and UCLA.

Saint Mary's narrowly missed out on the top 25, finishing just two spots out of the rankings.

Gonzaga women's basketball

The Gonzaga women's basketball team made a big move in the recent poll. The zags are now ranked No. 16, up four spots from last week.

The Gonzaga women beat Portland last week on the road, 73-66. Brynna Maxwell led the way for Gonzaga with 20 points and six three-pointers.

The Zags are now 17-2 on the season and have won 10 games in a row.

The Gonzaga women remain on the road this week, with an 11 a.m. tipoff at Pacific on Thursday, and a game at Saint Mary's on Saturday.

