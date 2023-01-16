Jun Seok Yeo joins Gonzaga men's basketball

The 6'8'' forward will practice with the Zags for the remainder of this season, but won't play a game until the 2023-2024 season as a sophomore.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few announced the addition of South Korean forward Jun Seok Yeo on Monday afternoon. Yeo will be joining the men's basketball team for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.

The 6'8'' forward will practice with the Zags for the remainder of this season, but won't play a game until the 2023-2024 season as a sophomore, according to a press release.

A transfer from Korea University in Seoul, South Korea, Yeo attended the NBA Global Academy in Australia before graduating from Yongsan High School in Seoul, where he led his team to the Korean high school national title.

During the 2021 FIBA World Cup in Latvia, Yeo averaged a tournament-high 25.6 points per game while putting home 10.6 rebounds, ranking second in the event. Against Argentina, he scored 27 points with 13 rebounds. He followed that performance with 26 points and 12 rebounds against Spain.

In a game against former Zag Chet Holmgren and Team USA, Yeo put up 21 points.

“This is a really big opportunity for me,” Yeo said. “I’m really happy to be a part of this program and family at Gonzaga.”

