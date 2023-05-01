Brynna Maxwell hits six three pointers, No. 20 Gonzaga women's basketball beats Portland 73-66

Maxwell had 20 points, Esther Little had a career high 12 points and nine rebounds to lead the Zags to victory.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Brynna Maxwell hit 7 of 10 from the field — 6 of 7 from 3-point range — and finished with 20 points to help No. 20 Gonzaga beat Portland 73-66 Saturday night, handing the Pilots their first loss in West Coast Conference play.

Esther Little had 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Gonzaga (17-2, 7-0). Kaylynne Truong also scored 12 points and Yvonne Ejim added 10 of her own.

The Bulldogs have won 10 games in a row since an 84-63 loss at No. 2 Stanford on Nov. 4.

Haylee Andrews led Portland (12-6, 6-1) with 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Alex Fowler added 19 points and five assists.

The Pilots had their seven-game win streak snapped.

Maxwell hit a 3-pointer to make it 36-all at halftime and Gonzaga never again trailed. She made two more 3s in the first 95 seconds of the third quarter and added a 3-pointer and a layup in a 10-4 spurt that made it 53-47 when Truong hit a 3 with 1:48 left in the period.

The Bulldogs forced five Portland turnovers in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, while outscoring the Pilots 16-6 to take a 14-point lead when Calli Stokes converted a three-point play with 3:57 to play.

Gonzaga shot 52% (32 of 61) from the field and scored 31 points off 23 Portland turnovers — including 13 Bulldogs steals.

