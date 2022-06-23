Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard selected #31 overall in the NBA Draft

Nembhard was selected by the Indiana Pacers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard was drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 31st pick in the draft on Thursday.

Nembhard helped boost his stock at the NBA Combine a few weeks ago where he scored 26 points and dished out 11 assists in the lone scrimmage he played in. Going into the combine, some analysts had Nembhard getting drafted in the later picks and some didn’t have him on their board at all. After the combine, Nembhard was universally agreed upon by analysts as someone who would hear his name called at the draft.

However, where analysts thought Nembhard would get drafted was definitely up for debate. USA Today had Nembhard going to the Spurs in the first round at pick #25, Sports Illustrated projected him to go to the Nuggets with the #30 pick, both Bleacher Report and ESPN’s Jonathan Givony had the Magic selecting Andrew at #32. Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie picked him going 40th, and The Athletic’s John Hollinger had him going the lowest of any mock drafts KREM saw at 54.

Nembhard came to Gonzaga after two years at Florida and was granted eligibility to play immediately when it was originally thought that he would have to sit out last season. Nembhard being able to play two seasons ago was a huge key in Gonzaga getting to the national championship game. The Canadian entered the starting lineup on February 8 of his junior season and never came out.

During his senior year, Nembhard ran the point on a full-time basis for the Zags and played in all forty minutes but one of Gonzaga’s final six games. He averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 assists per game this past season. The highlight of his time at Gonzaga was putting up 23 points against Memphis to lead the Zags to the Sweet 16. Nembhard was a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Finalist his senior season and was named All-WCC First Team

