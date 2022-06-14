Report: Gonzaga in talks to play Michigan State next season on aircraft carrier

The game would take place in San Diego, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga is continuing to look to add to an already loaded non-conference schedule next season, per several reports.

The Zags are in advanced discussions to play Michigan State on an aircraft carrier in San Diego on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). It seems as though the two programs are committed to playing each other next season no matter what. The venue is the biggest question mark right now, as there is a lot of government red tape to get through.

This would not be Gonzaga's first game in a military setting if it were to occur, although hopefully, it would go better than the last time around. In 2015, Gonzaga played Pitt at a military base in Japan, only to have the game canceled at halftime due to humidity causing condensation on the court. The condensation made several players slip and made both teams concerned for their players' well-being.

Aircraft carrier games were popular in the early 2010s, but nature became a problem as playing basketball on water wasn't exactly ideal and caused condensation issues on courts. In 2012, San Diego State-Syracuse had to be postponed while Ohio State-Marquette and Florida-Georgetown were canceled. Aircraft carrier games have not been played since.