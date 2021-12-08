Gonzaga to honor alum, WNBA champion Courtney Vandersloot

Vandersloot's jersey will be hung by Gonzaga Athletics on Thursday, Dec. 30 during a ceremony prior to GU's game against San Francisco.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga women's basketball alum and WNBA champion Courtney Vandersloot will be honored by GU Athletics on Dec. 30.

Vandersloot will become the first women's player in program history to have her jersey displayed in the McCarthey Athletic Center will be present for the ceremony.

The former Zag will have her jersey hung in a ceremony before to the San Francisco game.

In the 2011 WNBA Draft, she became the first Bulldog player in school history to be drafted in the first round of the WNBA. She was the third overall pick taken by the Chicago Sky.

Vandersloot is a three-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year, was named to the Associated Press All-America Team second-team and State Farm Coaches' All-America Basketball team, USBWA All-America, named the Nancy Lieberman Award winner as the top point guard in the nation, and was the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award winner during her time as a Zag.

Vandersloot has spent her entire WNBA career with Chicago. She remains the greatest Gonzaga women's basketball player of all-time, leading the Zags to an Elite Eight in 2011. No Gonzaga women's basketball team has reached the Elite Eight since.

In the championship game, the Sky won 80-74 over the Phoenix Mercury.

Vandersloot had the bucket that put the Sky up by four points with 23.4 seconds left and then hit both of her free throws with 10.4 seconds left to give the Sky an insurmountable six point lead.

She finished the game with 10 points, 15 assists, and 9 rebounds. She also had two blocks.